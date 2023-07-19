Watch Now
Police seeking suspect in morning shooting on Miami Drive

Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 19, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Police are looking for a suspect and a motive in connection to a shooting this morning near Ray High School.

Police were called to a home on the 1200 of Miami Drive around 11:30 a.m. near Staples and Kostoryz.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg.

"He was shot by an unknown suspect and was transported for treatment to a local hospital. The investigation is still ongoing," said CCPD Lt. Edward Longoria.

The victim says he didn't know the man who shot him, and he couldn't give a description of the vehicle the suspect drove off in.

