Police seek suspects in catalytic converter thefts from school district vehicles

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects involved in catalytic converter thefts from school district vehicles.

The theft took place on Aug. 20 at the Aransas Pass ISD bus barn.

Police are looking for a female and male suspect. The female suspect, described as possibly white or Hispanic, was wearing a black dress and was driving a white SUV when she dropped off the male, who then removed the catalytic converters from the vehicles.

Aransas Pass Police Department

The man is said to be possibly white or Hispanic, has clean-cut hair, a thin build and was wearing dark-colored shoes at the time of the theft.

Aransas Pass Police Department

Information that could help police find these suspects should be reported to Crimestoppers at 800-245-TIPS/8477 or 361-758-8477.

Catalytic converter theft is a felony in Texas.

What can you do to protect yourself against the theft of your catalytic converter?