Police seek additional victims after Corpus Christi daycare provider arrested

Detectives with the CCPD Special Victims Unit are asking for public assistance following the arrest of a woman suspected of injuring a child.

On October 28, the mother of an eight-month-old infant suffering from serious injuries brought the child to a local hospital.

Officials say emergency personnel considered the child's injuries suspicious and contacted CCPD.

An investigation revealed the infant sustained multiple injuries, including several fractures, bruising and other physical trauma.

Police say the injuries allegedly occurred while the infant had been in the care of a childcare provider, Terrie Salazar, 44.

Salazar was subsequently arrested and charged with injury to a child.

During the investigation, detectives learned Salazar had a history of operating unauthorized home daycare facilities.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is concerned there may be other children who were previously placed in Salazar’s care and who may have experienced abuse or neglect.

The Department is urging parents and guardians who have previously entrusted their children to Salazar’s care to come forward if they have concerns about their child’s treatment or believe their child may have been a victim of abuse.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or anyone who believes a child may have been harmed while in Salazar’s care, is encouraged to contact 361-886-2840.