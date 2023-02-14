Police: Man shoots girlfriend, then himself in a fast food parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating what led to an early morning shooting injuring two people.

Police say the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Valentine's Day morning in a Whataburger parking lot near Port Avenue.

CCPD was dispatched to Whataburger on Baldwin Blvd. for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Investigators said a man shot his girlfriend, then turned the gun on himself.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital with severe injuries. The Corpus Christi Police Department is still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

