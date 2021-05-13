Police looking for suspect in early-morning shooting on Ruth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on the 2800 block of Ruth.

Police say when they arrived they found people at the scene performing CPR on the victim.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. At last report, he was in serious condition.

Investigators say it stemmed from an argument outside a bar.

If you have any information on this shooting you're asked to call Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.