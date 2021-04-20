Police looking for help in finding 3 suspects who stole vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for help in identifying a trio of suspects who stole a vehicle and then used a credit card that was inside of it to make several unauthorized purchases.

On April 4, a victim reported in the overnight hours that his 2016 White Chevorlet Traverse was stolen from outside his apartment.

The trio later made several unauthorized purchases at local businesses.

Police are looking for two young males and a young female. They were seen leaving one of the parking lots where they used the stolen credit card, in a 4-door dark passenger car.

If you have any information about this crime and want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online at http://www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers .

If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.