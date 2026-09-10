Police investigating shots fired near Trevino Park, community asked to avoid area

BEEVILLE, AZ — The community is asked to avoid the area of Trevino Park in Beeville while officers investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

The Beeville Police Department said the incident happened around noon at the park.

"Officers are actively working the scene," police said in an update on social media. "We are asking citizens to avoid Trevino Park and the surrounding area while the investigation is underway."

No additional details were immediately available. KRIS is waiting to hear back from police with more confirmed information.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

