Police investigating downtown Corpus Christi fatal stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly stabbing Sunday morning in downtown Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi police officers were sent to the 500 block of Taylor Street in reference to a stabbing on June 2, 2024, at about 2:18 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they located a 26-year-old male victim. He was transported to a local hospital by medics. The male later succumbed to his injuries," CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras said.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ruben Castro, Jr, was found a few blocks away after the deadly stabbing occurred.

"Once he was medically cleared, he was taken to the CCPD main station for interviewing," Officer Contreras said.

Castro was transported to the City Detention Center, where he was booked and charged with murder.

This is still an ongoing and active investigation. If you have any additional information, you are asked to call Investigators at 361-886-2840 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, 888-TIPS.