Police investigate westside shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is recovering after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Sabinas Street near Baldwin and Greenwood Drive.

Investigators said a 24-year old woman told police that a man pointed a shotgun at her, then her boyfriend, and the suspect opened fire shooting her boyfriend.

The 24 year old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police arrested the suspected shooter who we were told was a man in his 30's.

What lead up to the shooting is under investigation.