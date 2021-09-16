Watch
Overnight drive-by shooting damages home

CCPD
Photo: Picture of suspected vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting
Posted at 3:47 PM, Sep 16, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An early-morning drive-by shooting left a local home damaged.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Oleander Drive.

Corpus Christi police said the homeowner told them he heard several gunshots and heard the gunfire getting closer.

The man told police several bullets struck his home, and detectives verified the damage. No one was injured, however.

Police were able to find surveillance video of the suspect's car and posted it on social media.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle and/or the occupants.

If you have any information about this crime, or know the identity of this suspect, you can contact detectives at (361) 886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online.

