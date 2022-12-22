Watch Now
Police investigate dead body found in the Corpus Christi Bay

<b>Dennis Kingsbury</b><br/>
Posted at 11:05 PM, Dec 21, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a body that was found off Shoreline Blvd. near the Art Center.

Information is limited at the moment but police told KRIS 6 News that citizens spotted a possible body floating in the water.

The discovery occurred on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. and the fire department assisted with the retrieving of the body.

Authorities said the body is a male and the cause of death is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

