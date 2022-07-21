Plumeria Passions seminar kicks off July 23 at the South Texas Botanical Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all Plumeria lovers, the wait is finally over!

July is Plumeria Month, and the South Texas Botanical Gardens is the best place to be for all things plumeria: gorgeous blooms, a weekend seminar, and an annual sale.

The Plumeria Passions seminar begins at 9:30 a.m.on Saturday, July 23, at the South Texas Botanical Gardens, located at 8545 S. Staples St.

During the seminar, Plumeria Garden co-curator, Renee Brown, will discuss tips on shopping for plumerias, raising them, and wintering these fragrant exotic tropical beauties.

Brown will also lead a tour of the Gardens and Nature Center's impressive "Plumeria Grove" and the Willoughby Viewing Platform.

Organizers say spaced seating is available at the seminar, and facemasks are suggested, but the discussion will also be available via ZOOM. The seminar is free with general admission or a membership and is $5 for non-members. For seating reservations or ZOOM connection, call 361-852-2100.

The seminar prepares buyers for sale reservations required for the annual Plumeria Sale, which is set for Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garden Senior Center, located at 5325 Greeley Dr.

Admission to the annual sale at the Garden Senior Center is free and open to the public.

The Plumeria Society, formed in 1993 by Robert Owen, established the Plumeria exhibit with more than 100 plants from member collections before the 1996 dedication of the Botanical Gardens site, according to staff.

For more information, visit https://plumeriasocietyofsouthtexas.com, email psstcorpus@gmail.com, or call 361-852-2100.

