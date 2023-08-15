Pleasanton man goes missing during fishing trip in Corpus Christi area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The search is on for a Pleasanton man who told family he was going to the Coastal Bend before he disappeared.

38-year-old Jesse Albert Garcia Jr. has been missing since June 26, according to his older sister Terri Cuevas. He going to the Corpus Christi Robstown area for a fishing trip.

“He has a very good heart, always willing to help anybody out and go above and beyond like he really loved his family and his friends, so he was just a really good-hearted person,” Cuevas said.

She added that her younger brother loves going fishing and that every time he goes on fishing trips, he calls his family to let them know he's okay.

She said it's not like him not to communicate with them.

“He was always in contact with us if we called him, he would call us back there was never a time that he wasn’t in contact with us,” Cuevas added.

Cuevas said her brother's phone is no longer in service and all of his social media accounts have been deactivated.

“Our family is broken right now — I’m sorry," she said while crying.

Family members are not sure who Garcia went on the trip with or where they were going fishing but they believe he's in his silver Nissan truck that has a license plate that reads JYL-9558.

On the back window, it has a sticker of a pig with wings that's wearing a red baseball cap.

The family hopes anyone who's seen his truck will call the police.

“We are a tight-knit family, we miss our brother desperately. My mom misses her son. My dad misses his son. It’s a devastating loss for our family right now. We just want to find him," she said.

In the meantime, they take comfort in the support they've received from the Coastal Bend community.

“We appreciate the Corpus Christi community for reaching out to us for all the prayers and support and especially since they don’t know us, and we aren’t from that community, it means the world to us," she said.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jesse Garcia or if you've seen his truck, contact police or the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office at 830-769-3434 or Cuevas at 830-366-1248.

