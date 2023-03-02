Play Local Lotería and support local businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shop owners Gerald and Elena Flores at Sew Bonita have come up with a new and fun way to shop at and support local businesses here in Coastal Bend.

They have teamed up with 31 businesses (shops, boutiques, restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and more) around the area to bring an interactive shopping experience called Local Loteria.

Lotería is a game of chance, like bingo, that has been played in Mexico for hundreds of years. Players have a tabla, or board, with a randomly created 4x4 grid of pictures. A deck of 54 different cards, each with a unique picture, is shuffled and the cantor (a singer or card caller) picks a card from the deck and announces it to the players. The players then match the card to their board. The first to complete a row, column or board yells "¡Buena!" or "¡Lotería!"

Sew Bonita's Local Lotería works in a similar way.

During the month of March, official playing cards can be bought for five dollars at participating businesses. Present the card to the cashier when you make your purchase and receive 10% off your entire order. Then, get your custom loteria sticker and add it to your card. The more you shop, the more stickers you get to fill up your loteria board.

For every row you complete you will be entered in a drawing to win a prize. Fill up the entire board and you'll get 10 entries in the drawing.

Players must turn in their loteria cards to Sew Bonita by March 31, 2023 to be entered into the drawing.

Three prizes winners will be announced on Friday, April 7th.

Sew Bonita

First place prize is a custom Local Loteria trophy and a huge basket filled with one gift from each of the 31 participating businesses.

Second place will receive a trophy and a $200 gift card to Sew Bonita.

Third place will receive a trophy and a $100 gift card to Sew Bonita.

List of participating businesses:

@sewbonita

@featheredfriendsandco

@madeincorpuschristi

@bettyandjune

@producegoods

@jewels_cctx

@wildwolfhalloween

@tmwildflowers

@rengirlfinds1

@shoplrk

@hybridrecordstx

@finfactorykayaktackle

@ccthreads

@lacasitadebarro18

@8tecctx

@driftwood.coffee

@lolisstreatery

@absolutelycandycctx

@themostcomida

@pretty1cakeco

@houseorock

@bluecloveseafood

@bienmerite

@hoegemeyers

@marty_mcpies

@tacobarstreet

@olivebleu_charcuterie_chic

@cookiesbydesigncc

@theroughiancc

@cookie_and_crumbcctx

@hemispherescafe

