Plato's Closet partners with CCISD to help those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local clothing store, Plato’s Closet, has partnered with Corpus Christi Independent School District to give all of their leftover donated clothes and accessories to students and teachers in need.

The program is called Corpus Christi ISD's Caring Corner, and it's available to any student, teacher or family within the district.

Ashley Rodriguez, store manager at Plato's Closet, said she is excited to provide students and teachers with the necessary clothes and professional attire that will help boost their overall confidence.

CCISD officials told us this partnership with Plato's Closet is a huge blessing to the CCISD family.

“A student can only go through so much and then they are struggling to find clothes and it builds so much pressure on them," said senior high school student, Modena Fernandez, as she looked through a rack of clothes.

Fernandez was able to pick out a few sweaters and shirts for herself, and said the partnership is great and will help many students and families in need.

“I know a lot of students who come in and who are not really like confident in themselves in being in school because of how they look," said Fernandez.

How does a student or family utilize Corpus Christi ISD's Caring Corner?

Maria Iyescas, the mental health specialist at CCISD, said the school counselors contact the school's social workers to tell them about a student or family in need.

“And so our social workers and mental health professionals, they come to our clothing closet and they pick up the items and they deliver them to the family," said Iyescas.

Iyescas told us they are looking to expand the program from clothing to hygiene products.

She said they had a soft opening in December, and since then, they were able to provide clothes and accessories to 10 teachers and 51 students and families within CCISD.

"I am glad that some of the things we don’t take that are brand new with tags, they get to feel good about it," said Rodriguez.

Fernandez said for students who may be afraid to ask for help, “never be afraid of asking for help or reaching out for an extra hand because if there is someone right there to help you, I go for it," said Fernandez.

Iyescas said they will have a grand opening in the beginning of May for families to come and pick out what they need.

If you would like to donate, they are in need of backpacks, new underwear and socks. You can call 361-878- 2680 to donate.

