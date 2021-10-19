Plans for the comeback of Kingsville's Texas Theater announced

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An iconic piece of Kingsville historic is making a comeback. The Texas Theater was opened in 1950 and closed its doors in 1970, but it's now coming back as part of a development project for Kingsville's downtown area.

Plans were announced Tuesday for what's in store. The Texas Theater will be turned into an entertainment venue.

Apart from musical entertainment, the theater would also feature comedy shows. A second floor dining area would allow more than 200 people to enjoy some pizza and the entertainment.

One of the people involved in the project is Tejano singer Jesse Turner of the Grupo Siggno.

Turner says, "we're excited about bringing something new to Kingsville and what better way to do it than the things that we love, the passion that we love which is lots of connections with performers music."

The theater will also feature movies on a 20 by 30 foot screen.

No timeline was given on when the new Texas Theater will reopen.

