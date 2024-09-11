Plan to offer flights from Corpus Christi to Monterrey delayed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nonstop flights from Corpus Christi International Airport to Monterrey, Mexico have been pushed back to the end of October.

In July, the city of Corpus Christi announced the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) would be adding services to Monterrey, Mexico, with Aerus Airlines, starting September 12. The flight would be the first nonstop international service offered by CCIA since 1967.

KRIS 6 News has learned Aerus Airlines is waiting for approval from the Transportation Security Administration. C.C.I.A. hopes to offer the new service on October 22. Aerus Airlines will offer flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays to Monterrey International Airport.

The planes that will be used will have space for nine passengers.

In July, Kevin Smith, the city of Corpus Christi's Director of Aviation, said at least 10 passengers travel to Monterrey daily.

“They are either driving or flying to Houston to get to Monterrey, so we are hoping we could get some of those 10 people to fly nonstop to Monterrey and also the drive traffic," Smith said.