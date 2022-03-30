Pinwheels displayed at CASA to spotlight child abuse prevention

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you stop by CASA of the Coastal Bend, you'll noticed hundreds of pinwheels on display.

300 pinwheels to be exact.

Each pinwheel counts for a victim of child abuse from 2021.

The pinwheel garden represents the childhoods that these children missed out on.

"Child abuse and neglect has unfortunately, been an epidemic in our community," said CASA's marketing and recruitment manager Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger. "So it's important - as April is Child Abuse Prevention Month - to bring some awareness to our community of the condition of children who are all around us."

You can check out the display at 2602 Prescott St.

CASA is also hosting its Ringing of the Bells event on Thursday, April 7.

City of Corpus Christi leaders will proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A bell-ringing ceremony for children who are victims of abuse and neglect will follow.

The Ringing of the Bells event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at In The Game Funtrackers on 9605 South Padre Island Dr.

The event is open to the public.

For more information about CASA of the Coastal Bend and how you can make a difference in a child's life, click here.