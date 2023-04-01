PINS named a top 10 under-the-radar beach in the U.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) was a bit quite on Friday. But that’s fitting since it was just named a top 10 under-the-radar beach in the United States. The honor comes from The Independent, a publication in the United Kingdom.

“I think one of the amazing things about being recognized by another country is that we often take for granted what’s in our own backyard," Kelly Taylor, a public information officer for PINS, said. "And, we think, 'Oh this is just one of 10 national seashores in the country' or, 'Oh that’s just Padre Island.' But in reality these are very special and unique places.”

Families from Washington and Minnesota visited the park on Friday, which is indicative that people from all over the country travel to this federally owned park.

With this recognition, Taylor believes more international visitors may venture to south Texas.

“A lot of times we are the destination, so they’re coming specifically to see us," she said. "And, sometimes we do have people who are in town because they're in town for a conference, or they’re visiting family or things like that.”

So, what are they coming to see?

The article boasts about the 66 miles of exploration. The ability for water activities and camping on the beach are big focal points.

Also from the conservation aspect, over 300 species of birds migrate through the park, as well insects that migrate like monarch butterflies and dragonflies. Not to mention a rare coastal prairie.

“Looking at it from other people’s eyes, what’s great about us is we have a tremendous night sky given our location…This is a fantastic place to come of course watch the sea turtles, after they’ve hatched, make their way into the gulf,” Taylor said.

PINS was signed into federal legislation in 1968 by John F. Kennedy. Taylor said the one constant about this national park is that it is ever changing.

There never used to be sand dunes along the beach. The land was once used as a military installation and cattle used roam free on the prairie and beach.

For information on visiting PINS, you can click here.

