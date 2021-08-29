PINS closing beach to driving and camping on Sunday due to Hurricane Ida effects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore will be closing the beach to driving and camping on Sunday, August 28 in anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Ida, that is on path to hit the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon.

According to our KRIS 6 Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ida will send long period swells to our Gulf-side beaches, pushing waves to the dunes and increasing rip current risk to high Sunday and dangerous on Monday.

PINS will close to driving and camping starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. The following will still be open:

Bird Island Basin boat ramp, campground and WorldWinds WindSurfing

Grasslands Nature Trail

Malaquite campground and visitor center (will remain open for exploration by foot)

No word on when PINS will re-open to drivers and camping. Rangers will regularly re-evaluate conditions.