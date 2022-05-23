Phone scam targets locals

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Nueces County Sheriff's office has released a press report that local residents have called them saying that they have received phone calls from an individual identifying themself as David Cook, chief deputy of operation at the Nueces County Sheriff's Department.

The caller advises them that they have failed to appear for federal jury duty and attempts to solicit money for their failure to appear.

The sheriff's department say that this is a scam.

The sheriff's department reports that they do not contact potential jurors for a failure to appear by phone, nor will they try to solicit money from you for a failure to appear.

If you have questions or concerns you are encouraged to contact the Nueces County Sheriff's department at 361-887-2222.

