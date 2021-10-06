Watch
Phillips 66 donates funds to three Coastal Bend recipients

Posted at 6:57 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 19:57:02-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three local organizations received charitable contributions from Phillips 66.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, the Taft Police Department and the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department received the funds Wednesday.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History received $30,000 for a brand-new Science of Sound exhibit.

The Taft Police Department received $20,000 for upgrades to their digital communications system and the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department received $32,000 to purchase 18 complete sets of bunker gear.

Carol Rehtmeyer, President and CEO of CCMSH said, "We are incredibly thankful for this generous donation from Phillips 66, as it will turn our vision for this new exhibit into a reality.

