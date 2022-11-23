Pets with Santa at La Palmera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're used to seeing children take their annual photographs with Santa Claus—but what about furry kids — also known as our pets?

Tuesday, was Pet Day with Santa at La Palmera Mall. Several people took their furry friends and emotional support animals to meet the big man in red himself and take those holiday pictures.

All pets are welcome to stop by on designated pet days and meet with Saint Nicolas himself, according to mall management.

"You are welcome to bring your animals, your dogs, your cats," Frances Vela, the Set Manager for Santa, said. "We've even had rabbits before - so feel free to bring your animals."

You can take your pet to meet Santa at La Palmera Mall on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the next three weeks.