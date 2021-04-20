Petronila residents relieved now that area has a drainage solution

Petronila residents can worry a little less when severe weather hits rural Nueces county.

Drainage District No. 2 showed off its latest capital improvement project, which should help with a decades-old problem.

Bill Ordner is like many Petronila ranchers who worried whenever there was a lot of rain.

“We need drainage out here something pretty bad,” he said. “I'm glad they're finally doing something about it.”

Residents let Nueces County Drainage District No. 2 know their concerns, and the district then worked with the county on a plan.

The result is an improved ditch along County Road 14, near Petronila Estates.

"This is going to make a big difference in the Petronila area,” said the district’s chairman Balde Torres III.

Crews deepened, and widened, the existing ditch.

They also cleared debris – trees and other overgrowth.

Officials and residents hope this solves the area's flooding problems.

"Anything that will help is appreciated, anything that will help,” Ordner said. “I think, from what I understand and what they told me, I think it's going to work.”

“Today is a perfect example that when people work together, things can get accomplished,” Torres said. “This is what we accomplished working together.”

Much of the drainage district board was recently elected.

They say it's a great feeling to give the people what they've wanted.

"We're not done yet -- this is only the beginning,” Torres said. “The best is yet to come.”