Petco Love partnering with PAAC to host the ‘Give Pets Their Best Shot’ event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The national nonprofit Petco Love is partnering with People Assisting Animal Control to host their free vaccine event, ‘Give Pets Their Best Shot.’

Petco Love and PAAC plan to vaccinate 50 cats at this event on Friday, April 29 from 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. at the clinic on 5804 Ayers Street.

The event will be first come first served and it will only be walk-in, no appointment is necessary.

Cheryl Martinez with the PAAC said this event is only for cats, but that they have a low-cost clinic that provides services at a low cost for all animals.

As the season for contagious and deadly diseases approaches for cats, PAAC aims to prevent any diseases.

Exposure to the diseases is preventable with a simple vaccine.

Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the HCP Feline vaccines. PAAC will provide free rabies shots to cats at this event.

Some of these vaccines are costly, and the Give Pets Their Best Shots event focuses on providing these vaccines for free to prevent diseases for those that are experiencing financial challenges.

“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President, stated in a release.

Petco Love encourages pet parents to keep their furry friends up to date on vaccinations.

Kogut said, “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life."

The two nonprofits work together to keep pets and their families together and healthy.

'Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia,” Kogut added.

On Saturday, April 30 PAAC will also host a free food event. They will provide customers with free pet food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last.

Courtesy of PAAC Free pet food



For more information about PAAC’S vaccine event, click here or call/text (361) 248-2009.

Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.

