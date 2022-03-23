Pet scams continue to take toll on Texans

CORPUS CHRISTI, tx — National Puppy Day is on Mar. 23 and consumers can expect a nearly constant stream of cute puppy pictures across most social media platforms celebrating everyone’s furry best friends. After seeing these pictures, some consumers may decide that the time is right for a dog of their own and will begin the process of searching for and purchasing a canine companion. However, exercising caution when shopping online for the perfect pet is important.

Pet scams continue to take a heavy toll on consumers across the nation and Texas. According to BBB’s 2021 Scam Tracker Risk Report, pets were the most common type of purchase used to perpetrate online purchase scams, and current data shows little indication 2022 will be much different.

According to Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau says, "Just in Texas, there have been more than $25,000 has been lost to pet scams so far in 2022, which accounts for half of all monetary losses to online purchases."

Galan says, of those who reported a loss of money due to a pet scam, the median amount lost is a staggering $1,363.

She says, the BBB also receives reports of fraudulent sellers advertising the sale of kittens, reptiles and birds that are never received.

According to Heather Massey, vice president of communications for Better Business Bureau, “In most cases, consumers do not recognize they are interacting with a scammer until they start arranging for the transportation of the animal after purchase.”

In February, one Texas resident submitted a report to BBB Scam Tracker that they lost $1,000 when attempting to buy a miniature Schnauzer online. After paying an initial $400 to the seller, they referred the buyer to a shipping company to deliver the pet.

In addition to the risks associated with purchasing a puppy online, many charitable givers may consider donating to causes that support dogs this National Puppy Day. While BBB encourages charitable giving, it is vital to remain aware of scammers who create fraudulent charities and crowdfunding initiatives disguised as a worthy cause.

If considering a donation to a crowdfunding initiative, BBB recommends donating only to those you personally know or can independently verify as legitimate.

For more information about pet scams, visit BBB.org/PetScams.

