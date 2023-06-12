Pet Of The Week: Violet

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The best reason to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter is that you will likely save a fur baby's life.

Violet (A356209) is a beautiful female gray domestic shorthair cat, and she is approximately 1 year old. Violet weighs about 8.20 lbs, is extremely friendly, and has been at the shelter since June 2, 2023.

"Violet is a lady who knows what she wants. She likes to snuggle and be held," said CCACS Rescue Coordinators.

She even likes to meet new people, and when being held, she has the cutest purr.

"Violet just knows when you need to cuddle. She will put her head against yours and rub her head and face on you, trying to give you comfort. When looking at Violet, you can't help but love her when you look into her expressive green eyes when she stares at you," added staff.

Go visit Violet at CCACS; she may be your next best friend!

Stop by and visit Violet and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.