Pet Of The Week: Tina

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — If you are open to adopting a pet just in time for the Summer season, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services has the perfect fur baby for you!

Tina (A353713) is a sweet girl with an old soul, and she is currently available at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services on Holly Road.

Tina is a white and tan spayed female labrador retriever mix. She is approximately 4 years old, according to Corpus Christi Animal Care Services staff.

"Tina is a girl who is spry and likes to go for walks," said Rescue coordinators.

She knows "sit," "lay down," and "paw" and is still willing to learn more. Tina walks well on a leash and seems to be potty trained also.

"Tina likes to go for walks with staff and play with the toys in our play yard. She loves to give kisses and cuddles and just gives the best heart eyes ever," added staff.

Tina has been in the playgroup program at CCACS with both males and females and has done well. Tina loves being with her friends in the play yard and is very active.

Go see this sweet older girl; she may be your perfect match.

Stop by and visit Tina and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.