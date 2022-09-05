Pet Of The Week: Teddy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you been wanting to adopt a pet? Now is the perfect time to add a new addition to the family.

Teddy (A344963) has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care since March 19, 2022. He was admitted as a stray.

Teddy is a tan and white American Pit Bull Terrier that weighs 47 pounds and is 1 year and 11 months old.

This literal giant teddy bear is a neutered male with a heartworm status below the detectable limit.

"Tug-o-war and fetch are his favorite games. He has a little hair loss. It is called Demodex Mange, but it's not contagious, and it is treatable," said CCACS staff.

Teddy has more energy than he knows what to do with but loves to play with staff and other dogs.

He was in the 'Dogs Play for Life' program and played well with female dogs but did not do so well with male dogs.

Stop by and visit Teddy and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.