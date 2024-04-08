CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter here in the Coastal Bend because you can help save a dog's life!

Allow us to introduce Swan; she is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Swan (A365883) is a tan and brown female Labrador Retriever and Belgian Malinois. She is about seven months old, weighs approximately 38.6 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Swan's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was March 20, 2024, and the staff has had the opportunity to spend more time with her and get to know her.

Swan is dog-friendly and can get along with both female and male dogs.

"She is anxious at first, but then after some time, she becomes social and playful. Swan has been friendly and social with staff, liking any attention she can get," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Animal Care Services.

According to the staff at CCACS, Swan loves to play in the water. She is very treat-motivated and loves to be rewarded with treats.

Swan is also very smart, and she knows basic commands like "sit."

Go visit Swan and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A365883 [24petconnect.com]

