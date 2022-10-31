Pet Of The Week: Sasha

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spooky season is the perfect time to adopt a pet to cuddle with when the weather gets cold. Sasha (A346021) is a boo-tiful white and black female American Pit Bull Terrier mix that is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Sasha is approximately 2 years and 5 months old, weighs 48.80 lbs, and is already spayed. Sasha has tested positive for heartworms which would be the adopter's responsibility to treat.

According to CCACS staff, Sasha's first day at their shelter was May 6, 2022.

"This sweet girl was found as a stray with another female dog on 5/6/22. Sasha came in with another dog that was adopted out, so now it's Sasha's turn to find her furever home," said CCACS staff.

Sasha can be very nervous on a leash but has improved and is doing so much better.

"Our staff takes time to socialize with our fearful pets to show them that they are going to be okay! There is nothing like having a fearful pet give you kisses for the first time," added staff.

Sasha (A346021) is available for adoption, rescue or foster placement.

Stop by and visit Sasha and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Call 361-826-4606 or email ccacsrescues@cctexas.com for more information.

