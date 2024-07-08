CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Any time is perfect for adopting a pet from your local animal shelter because you can help save a life!

Let us introduce Riley — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Riley (A369039) is a tan-colored German Shepherd mix. She weighs 27.6 lbs, has all her age-appropriate vaccines, and is spayed.

According to the staff at CCACS, Riley has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

"Riley made it into playgroup. She was very friendly and social with those in the playgroup," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

Riley has been very social with staff, allowing them to pet her.

The staff says Riley is the most energetic pup you'll ever meet and she loves running around the play yard and playing in water.

Riley is only 10 months old, so she definitely has a lot of energy!

Go visit Riley and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!