Pet of the Week: Luma

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Corpus Christi has a large number of stray animals on the streets, so it is very important for the community to adopt animals from the local shelter in order to make space.

This lovely lady, Luma, is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week, and she is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Luma (A354179) is a tan and black German Shepherd. She is a spayed female, is approximately 1 year and 5 months old, and weighs 44.50 lbs.

Luma's first day at Animal Care Services was August 2, 2023. Rescue coordinators said Luma's heartworm status is below detectable limits.

She has not been tested in playgroups yet with other dogs; however, Luma has been friendly and social with staff.

"Luma knows a few basic commands such as 'sit' and 'lay.' She is treat-motivated and does need some leash training as she tends to pull while walking on a leash," said Rescue Coordinators.

Go and visit Luma Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and all the other CCACS pets. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A354179 [24petconnect.com]

