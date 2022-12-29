Pet Of The Week: Kevin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With 2023 rapidly approaching, adding a new furry family member would be a great

way to kick off the new year.

Kevin (A351173) was taken to Corpus Christi Animal Care Services on December 14, 2022, as a stray after being found on South Padre Island Drive.

Kevin is a tan and black 5-month-old male German Shepherd and is the sweetest boy.

"Kevin is such a sweet little boy who enjoys cuddles and belly rubs. He can be a bit timid at first, but give him some time, and he will crawl into your lap," said CCACS staff.

"Come on by and meet Kevin for yourself; he is ready to shake paws with his furever family," added staff.

Stop by and visit Kevin and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.