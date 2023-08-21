CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We are about a month away from the end of the Summer season, so you have plenty of time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter here in Nueces County.

This spunky girl Kay is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week. Kay is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care and has been there since May 22, 2023.

Kay (A355879) is a female, white, and brown Labrador Retriever mix. She is spayed and is approximately 6 months old. Kay weighs 12.60 lbs, and her heartworm status is unknown, according to rescue coordinators.

Rescue Coordinators said Kay has not been dog tested yet in the playgroup but shares a kennel with her siblings.

"Kay has been friendly and social with the staff, loving to run around in the play yards with toys," said CCAC staff.

She is learning to commands such as "sit" for treats. Kay is green-sleeved and ready to go home today!

Go and visit Kay Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and all the other animals at CCACS. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A355879 [24petconnect.com]

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.