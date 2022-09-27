Pet Of The Week: Gunther

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet if you've been looking to add a furry family member to your crew.

Gunther (A345287) is a super smart boy, and he knows basic commands like "sit" and "stay."

He is a 47.10-pound brown and brindle and white Catahoula Leopard Hound mix.

Gunther is 1 year, 10 months old, and is treat motivated, very energetic, and could use some leash manners.

He is neutered, but unfortunately, Gunther has tested positive for heartworms which would be the adopter's responsibility to treat.

Gunther has been at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services shelter since April 6, 2022.

"Gunther would love to come play and show you all the cool things he can do," said CCACS staff.

Stop by and visit Gunther and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Call 361-826-4606 or email ccacsrescues@cctexas.com for more information.