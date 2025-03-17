CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of spring is March 20, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to take to the park and beach.

Allow us to introduce Farrah — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Farrah (A378097) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Farrah is a female black Vizsla and Pointer mix. She is about one year and one month old, is spayed, weighs 35.4 lbs, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Farrah's first day at CCACS was Feb. 14, 2025, and the staff had the opportunity to get to know her better.

"Farrah is a bit anxious when meeting new dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Farrah is friendly and social with staff and enjoys the attention. She is also very energetic and loves running in the play yard.

Go visit Farrah and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A378097 [24petconnect.com]