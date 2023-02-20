Pet Of The Week: Enderman (A344625)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Enderman (A344625) is still waiting for his fur-ever home! He has been with Corpus Christi Animal Services for 352 days.

Enderman is neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, according to CCACS staff. Enderman is approximately 2 years old, weighs 52 lbs., and is listed as an American Pit Bull Terrier Mix.

He is a loving and kind pup who has been super friendly with the staff. Enderman has high energy and would benefit from having a big yard-like area to release all his energy.

Unfortunately, Enderman has tested positive for heartworms which would be the adopter's responsibility to treat.

"With a stern handle and with someone that understands how to handle high-energy dogs, he will flourish," said CCACS staff.

Enderman knows commands like "sit," "lay down," "shake," "fetch," "heal," and "finish."

According to CCACS staff, Enderman may do best as being the only dog in the household.

Stop by and visit Enderman and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.