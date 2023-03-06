Pet Of The Week: Diamond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can save the life of a dog or cat by choosing to adopt, and the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is the perfect place to find your next furry friend.

The KRIS 6 News Pet Of The Week is Diamond!

Diamond (A351908) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Sevices after she was brought in as a stray on 01/13/2023.

Diamond is a gray and white female American Pit Bull Terrier. She is approximately three years old, according to CCACS staff.

"Diamond is the perfect girl. She walks fantastic on a leash, knows 'sit,' and is treat motivated to want to learn more," said CCACS staff.

Diamond loves to be in the yard with staff and be playful but also wants all the snuggles you can give her. She’s a confident and gentle dog who would do great in a home!

Stop by and visit Diamond and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.