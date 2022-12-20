Pet of the week: Cora

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season is a perfect time to adopt a pet if you've been looking to add a furry family member to your crew.

Cora (A349679) is a super gorgeous girl that has been really friendly with the staff.

She is a gray and white American Pit Bull Terrier and is approximately 4 years old.

Cora was taken to Corpus Christi Animal Control Services in February as a stray after being found on Holly Road on October 12, 2022.

"She is very playful outside in our play yards and loves attention from staff," said CCACS staff.

Cora does have a small mass on her abdomen that doesn’t seem to bother her, according to the CCACS staff.

"Come visit Cora and others! You may find the pawfect dog for you," added staff.

Stop by and visit Cora and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.