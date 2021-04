KINGSVILLE, Texas — Bullet is a black lab, and it's safe to say that many black labs are wonderful additions to the family.

He is about a year old and weighs about 35 pounds. He's curious, friendly, and has been at Kingsville Animal Care and Control for 28 days.

That means it's nearly a month that he's been cooped up in a cage.

If you'd like to set up a meet and greet and get to know Bullet a little better, call (361) 592-3324 or click on their Facebook page.