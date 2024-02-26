Pet of the Week: Brownstone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warmer temperatures are among us and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a life!

Allow us to introduce you to Brownstone! He is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week, and he is currently located at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Brownstone (A363547) is a male, brown American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is approximately two years and one month old.

Brownstone weighs about 58 lbs. and has a heartworm status below detectable limits, according to CCACS staff.

"Brownstone was tried in playgroup and made it in. He was social but tolerant of everyone in the group, at times showing dominant behavior," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist for CC Animal Care Services.

He has been very friendly and social with the staff. Brownstone likes all the attention he can get from the staff.

"Brownstone walks well on a leash and likes to take treats when given. He has also done well during on-site events," added Perez.

Go visit Brownstone and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A363547 [24petconnect.com]