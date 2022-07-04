Pet of the Week: Blackie A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blackie A (A346071) is a black lab, and it's safe to say that many black labs are wonderful additions to the family.

She is about 5 years old and she is very gentle and loving. She's super friendly and has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services for 142 days. Blackie A's owner sadly passed away in February of 2022.

Blackie A enjoys spending time with staff and would love a nice comfy couch to snuggle up on and a family to love on.

If you'd like to set up a meet and greet and get to know Blackie A a little better, call (361) 826-4630 or visit the CCACS website or Facebook page.

In recognition of the July 4th Holiday, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will be closed to the public on Monday July 4, 2022.

CCACS will resume regular operations at their facility on Tuesday, July 5.