Pet food shortages reportedly hit H-E-B shelves

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joining the long list of shortages locally and nationally, reports of pet food shortages have become a trending topic in recent days.

KRIS 6 viewers have sent photos of local H-E-B locations, showing empty shelves where stock of pet food used to be.

KRIS 6 Viewer H-E-B in Annaville on 2-6-22





H-E-B on Weber 2-6-22





We reached out to H-E-B regarding the shortages, and they replied:

"Our H-E-B Partners, including our procurement teams and store teams, are working hard to provide our customers the items they need and ensure the best shopping experience."

The shortages in recent months have ranged from worker shortages in almost every industry to product shortages of various kinds. Much of the blame can be put on rising inflation mixed with supply chain issues.

