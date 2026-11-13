Peppermint Lane lights up downtown Corpus Christi on Sunday with free holiday festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beloved holiday tradition is returning to downtown Corpus Christi this Sunday.

Peppermint Lane will be lit up Nov. 15, with celebrations kicking off at 2 p.m. at Bar Under the Sun on Chaparral Street.

At 6:30 p.m., officials will flip the switch on 36 six-foot-tall candy canes.

Families can enjoy local vendors, live entertainment, and other holiday activities — all for free.

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