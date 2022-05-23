People take to the streets of Beeville to chalk for mental health service funds

BEEVILLE, Texas — There is a need for more mental health services in Bee County and Kristina Cavzos was one to identify that. With some help, she began collaborating to bring Chalking for Mental Health Awareness to Beeville.

“What we wanted to do for our community is we wanted to bring resources to the heart of Beeville," Cavazos said, administrative assistant for Serenity Counseling Services. "If anybody is having any trouble with mental health we want to be able to provide them where to go.”

“I think one of the toughest things about living in a rural community is access to mental health services," Brian Watson said, mayor of Beeville. "There’s just not a lot and we have a lot of people in need. So, being able to bridge that gap is super important."

Cierra Martin is someone who decided to leave a message in her chalk drawing, “Be Kind to Your Mind.” Martin made the trip from Oklahoma University to support Chalking for Mental Health Awareness in her hometown.

“When I heard about it I was kind of excited they were doing something for mental health," she said. "My brother’s bi-polar. So, I'm really into raising awareness and reducing the stigma.”

The event invited people to come out to purchase a 5 ft by 5 ft space to make a chalk drawing. Drawings could be anything. They ranged from Spongebob Squarepants to messages of love and kindness. All this in the hopes of raising funds to go towards mental health services for those in the county.

“It would actually mean a lot to me because I feel like things would have played out a lot differently," Martin said. "Just the way my brother was treated, if we had more mental health services out here. And, I also know a lot of people who have struggled with it. And, I feel for them because there’s not a lot of resources out there right now.”

Celicia Piersee and her family were participants, as well. She said she understood the importance of everyone having the ability to seek mental health services. Her family drew up a concept to look like stained glass and incorporate themes from the movie "Inside Out."

“I mean the community is our community. I would love for our family, basically essentially is what it is, to have those options," she said. "Where so many times it’s not, because it’s not even covered by insurance a lot of the time.”

Cavazos said they will continue trying to raise money through donations on the Chalking for Mental Health Awareness Facebook page.

During the event, organizers also help raffles and cash prizes were given to the best chalk drawings in several divisions. Singing performances were also put on by Corpus Christi natives David Kearney and Clarissa Serna. They appeared on "American Idol" and "The Voice," respectively.

