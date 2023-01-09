Pedestrian struck, killed crossing State Highway 358 near Airline Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that left one man dead on State Highway 358 Saturday night.

The Corpus Christi Police Department says a man tried to cross the westbound lanes of the freeway between Nile and Airline when he was hit and killed by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on January 7.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not under the influence and stayed on the scene after the accident. Officials have not released any other information about the fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash.

Investigators said the Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and age once an autopsy is complete.

