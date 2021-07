CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross South Padre Island Drive.

The incident happened on state highway 356 around 3 a.m., close to the Carroll High School area.

Police do not know why the pedestrian was crossing.

Corpus Christi Police say, the person died from their injuries and that charges will not be filed against the driver.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.