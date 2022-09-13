Watch Now
Patriot Day at local high school teaches importance of 9-11

The School of Science and Technology College Prep High School conducted a Patriot Day ceremony Friday, where they welcomed Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8932.

The event included a flag ceremony, a brief speech pertaining to 9/11, and students gave a short performance.

“Well, all of these students were not even born when this happened, so it’s just to bring it to their forethought or their mind and let them know it’s not just another day,” said veteran Howard Schauer.

This ceremony allowed students to understand the importance of the 9-11 tragedy in U.S. history.

