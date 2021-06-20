Patrice Adams Foundation raises money for grieving families in need

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — A special fundraiser for the Patrice Adams Foundation took place in Orange Grove Saturday. The foundation provides assistance and support as well as financial assistance to grieving families who cannot provide a final farewell to their deceased child or loved one.

"A lot of people don't plan ahead for this kind of circumstance, they usually wait until it's too late, and their family member's passed, and they don't have the money to take care of them properly so that's why we're here to put their families to rest," said Eric Spieler with the Patrice Adams Foundation.

The foundation was created after the death of Patrice Adams who passed away in February of 2015.

All money raised from Saturday's event will go to helping families who need it.

